SWLA Arrest Report - April 30, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 30, 2023.

Jason W. Basco, 46, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; forgery; bank fraud; identity theft; exploitation of the infirmed.

Lee Author Citizen, 27, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; violations of registration provisions; two counts of driver must be licensed; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; driving on right side of road; two counts of turning movements and required signals; contempt of court; operating while intoxicated; expired plate; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Darionte James Bilbo, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Lindsay Amanda Broussard, 43, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Jessica Dale Dietrich Cooley, 32, Longville: Instate detainer.

Damika Nell Ceasar, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Tyson Trevon Jones, 22, Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.

Robert Jovan Charles, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.

Larry Dean Demarest, 70, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles.

