Shortage of volunteers plaguing local fire departments

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A shortage of volunteer firefighters is a national issue and Southwest Louisiana is no exception.

7News spoke to two fire chiefs who said the lack of volunteers directly affects their ability to respond to distress calls.

“For some reason in this day and age, the heart of the volunteer isn’t there anymore, I don’t have an answer for that,” Houston River fire chief Dean Lappe said. “I don’t feel like there’s a whole lot of folks who want to serve their community left anymore, I don’t know why, but if we could ever figure it out we’d be ahead of the game.”

Lappe said while the job of a volunteer firefighter requires a lot of time and effort, it is fulfilling in the end.

“I’ve been told it takes a special person to do this. I don’t feel special at all. I’ve been in the fire service for 35 years and have loved every minute of it,” Lappe said.

So why is there a shortage of people willing to protect and serve?

Ward Six Fire Chief Todd Parker said the economy has reduced people’s willingness to work for free.

“Both parents are having to work and there’s just not enough time left in people’s schedules to do that,” Parker said.

However, he said volunteer firefighting is a great opportunity for the younger demographic.

“We offer so many benefits that a young person wanting to maybe get into a career could actually do on-the-job training with us and get certifications with us that may lead them into a different profession,” Parker said.

When the distress call comes in, firefighters are always ready.

“I can’t tell you how many times I sat down at a Thanksgiving dinner, stabbed a piece of turkey and that’s all the further it went, the page went out and we had to go,” Lappe said.

Trusting and reliable, when duty calls they are the ones who answer.

“Firefighters are the first person that they’re going to hand their kid to when their kid needs help. They’re going to be the first person to say ‘Open my front door, you go in my house and do whatever you want but save my stuff’,” Parker said.

If you are looking to volunteer as a firefighter, be sure to reach out to your local fire district.

