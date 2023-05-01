Registration open for Sheriff Mancuso’s ‘Reality Check’ course for teens

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Registration is open for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s “Reality Check” program, a free one-day course to help teens transition into adulthood.

Deputies will teach skills such as roadside safety, personal finance and self-defense.

(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Teens 14 and older can register for one of the six sessions, which will be held at local schools:

Sam Houston High School - June 7

Barbe High School - June 14

Vinton High School - June 21

Iowa High School - June 28

Sulphur High School (Ninth-Grade Campus) - July 5

DeQuincy Middle School - July 12.

All courses will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants do not have to attend the school where the course is held.

Teens and parents can register online HERE. For more information, contact Sgt. Leonard Brown at 337-304-6562.

