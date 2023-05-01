Registration open for Sheriff Mancuso’s ‘Reality Check’ course for teens
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Registration is open for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s “Reality Check” program, a free one-day course to help teens transition into adulthood.
Deputies will teach skills such as roadside safety, personal finance and self-defense.
Teens 14 and older can register for one of the six sessions, which will be held at local schools:
- Sam Houston High School - June 7
- Barbe High School - June 14
- Vinton High School - June 21
- Iowa High School - June 28
- Sulphur High School (Ninth-Grade Campus) - July 5
- DeQuincy Middle School - July 12.
All courses will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants do not have to attend the school where the course is held.
Teens and parents can register online HERE. For more information, contact Sgt. Leonard Brown at 337-304-6562.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.