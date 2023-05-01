50/50 Thursdays
Property value ‘freezes’ available for Calcasieu seniors, disabled residents

By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Assessor is reminding residents that seniors and disabled residents may qualify for a “Special Assessment Freeze,” which prevents their homestead property from increasing in value.

To qualify, a resident must have a household income under $100,000 and meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • Age 65 or older,
  • Disabled veteran with 50 percent or more service-connected disability, or
  • 100 percent disabled through the Social Security Administration.

Assessor’s Office staff will provide applications and more information at local senior centers later this month.

  • Westlake Senior Center - Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 a.m. to noon
  • Sulphur Senior Center - Wednesday, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon
  • Lake Charles Senior Center - Thursday, May 25, 9 am to noon.

Residents can apply at the Assessor’s Office, 1011 Lakeshore Dr. #101 in Lake Charles, during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday). Applicants must bring proof of age, disability and income.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Assessor’s Office at 337-721-3000.

Property value 'freezes' available for Calcasieu seniors, disabled residents
