50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Prison love letters for Alex Murdaugh continue to pour in

People are continuing to reach out to Alex Murdaugh while he serves two life sentences for killing his wife and son.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People are continuing to reach out to Alex Murdaugh while he serves two life sentences for killing his wife and son.

In his first weeks in prison, the convicted killer received dozens of messages from people across the country extending friendship and even expressing their love for him.

A Freedom of Information Act request revealed dozens of new electronic messages sent to Murdaugh in April.

One woman sent Murdaugh 11 messages within a 24-hour period. “The thought of Alex Murdaugh consumes me day and night,” one of her messages reads. Another says, “I think I have become obsessed with you.”

Another woman wrote, “I would bet I’m the hottest one you’ve gotten mail from thus far!”

“People say I look like a beauty queen contestant,” another woman said. “I was compared to Jessica Biel yesterday at the gym.”

Below are the latest messages released by the SC Department of Corrections:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Texas woman goes missing while traveling to Sulphur
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calm weather continues today, warm conditions continue through mid-week.
All Calcasieu Parish public library branches and facilities will be closed for a staff training...
Calcasieu Libraries temporarily closing for staff training
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 1, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - May 1, 2023