Pirate Festival coming to Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are just days away from the return of the Louisiana Pirate Festival.

You can head over to the Lake Charles Civic Center seawall starting Thursday, May 4 through the 14 to experience all the fun.

Jean Lafitte lands ashore May 5.

Festival goers can enjoy a variety of attractions including carnival rides, music, food and plenty of pirates.

The festival opens at 5 p.m.

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
