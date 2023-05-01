Pirate Festival coming to Lake Charles
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are just days away from the return of the Louisiana Pirate Festival.
You can head over to the Lake Charles Civic Center seawall starting Thursday, May 4 through the 14 to experience all the fun.
Jean Lafitte lands ashore May 5.
Festival goers can enjoy a variety of attractions including carnival rides, music, food and plenty of pirates.
The festival opens at 5 p.m.
