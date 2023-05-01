Officials release grades for Louisiana’s water systems

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health released a list of grades for Louisiana’s community water systems on Monday, May 1.

Health officials said Louisiana has 951 community water systems.

The released scores show that 41% of the water systems received an A grade, 27% received a B grade, 18% received a C grade, 6% received a D grade, and 9% received an F grade.

“More than 65% of water systems in the state received an A or B grade,” said Amanda Ames, chief engineer for the Louisiana Department of Health. “However, 15% of systems received a D or F and have opportunities for improvement. Dedicated funding through the LDH Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program, as well as other funding mechanisms, are available to help systems invest in this critical infrastructure.”



Officials said they determined the grades based off of federal water quality violations, state violations, financial sustainability, operation and maintenance, infrastructure, customer satisfaction, and secondary contaminants (iron and Manganese).

“Clean, safe drinking water is a basic human need, and drinking water infrastructure is critical to ensuring that Louisianans have reliable access to safe drinking water. Over the past several years, more state and federal funding has become available to water systems that will allow them to make the improvements that will help raise their letter grade. We will continue working with water systems to identify the issues contributing to low letter grades and provide systems with a range of options to improve their operations, financial stability, and customer satisfaction,” Ames said.

The grades were released under the Community Drinking Water Accountability Rule. It was passed during the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session. Officials said Louisiana State Sen. Fred Mills authored the legislation as a way to provide people with a snapshot of the quality of their community water systems.

Going forward, grades for community water systems in Louisiana will be published annually on May 1.

