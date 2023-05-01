50/50 Thursdays
Moss Bluff church votes to not break ties with the United Methodist Church

By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Moss Bluff United Methodist Church decides to not split from the United Methodist Church (UMC).

Church members held the vote Sunday afternoon, April 30, with about 60% voting to stay with UMC.

The vote came after more than 2,400 churches across the nation decided to break ties with the denomination. However, Moss Bluff United Methodist Church’s affiliation with UMC will remained.

Inclusion of LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage sparking disaffiliation from UMC nationwide and within the state.

Moss Bluff will not be joining the 70 other Louisiana congregations that have broken ties with United Methodist.

