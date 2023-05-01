50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Baseball takes last game in series against Incarnate Word

By Justin Margolius
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After losing their first two games against Incarnate Word, the Cowboys rebounded Sunday with a 9-2 win over the Cardinals.

Brad Burkell started off the scoring for the Cowboys as he put together a two-hit performance that brought in two runs for McNeese in the first inning and third inning.

Elliot Hebert and Cooper Hext then joined in on the action as they both hit two RBI home runs in the top of the fifth to help extend the Cowboys lead to seven over Incarnate Word.

The Cardinals would add a run in the bottom of the seventh, but left runners stranded as they just could not seem to get their bats going like they had been able to the past two days that they beat the Cowboys.\

McNeese got a joint effort on the mound during this game as head coach Justin Hill sent out four different pitchers during the game. Brock Barthelemy was credited with the win as he pitched just under four innings in the game and struck out two batters.

The Cowboys will have a little bit of a break this coming week as they don’t have a mid-week game scheduled, and will play rival Lamar at home in a three-game series that is set to start on May 5.

