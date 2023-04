Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mayfest is right around the corner.

You can celebrate in the Leesville historic district the first weekend of May - Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets and find a spot on the courthouse lawn to relax and enjoy the live music.

Admission is free.

