Lane closures on Lake Street starting tomorrow

(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Intermittent lane closures will be in place in both northbound lanes of Lake Street between West Prien Lake Road and West 18th Street beginning tomorrow.

The closures are due to power line maintenance being performed by Entergy contractors.

One lane of north and southbound traffic will be maintained at all times.

The closures are expected to last until Friday, May 26, 2023, weather permitting.

