Lake Charles man sentenced for 100 child pornography convictions

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was given the maximum sentence Monday after pleading guilty to 100 child pornography charges.

Investigators found John A. Arceneaux, now 51, to be in possession of pornography involving children under 13, according to prosecutors.

John A. Arceneaux, 51, of Lake Charles (Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office)

Arceneaux was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

“Our children deserve to be protected from evil and I am very thankful this child predator has been taken off the streets of our parish and won’t have an opportunity to harm another child,” said Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight.

