Lake Arthur man missing for over half a year found safe

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man who went missing in early October of 2022 has been found safe.

Lake Arthur Police confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 30, that Justin Parsley was located by California authorities.

Parsley was reported missing by Lake Arthur Police on October 4, 2022.

His last contact with his family was at the end of August, Lake Arthur Police said.

