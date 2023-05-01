50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Arthur man missing for over half a year found safe

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man who went missing in early October of 2022 has been found safe.

Lake Arthur Police confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 30, that Justin Parsley was located by California authorities.

Parsley was reported missing by Lake Arthur Police on October 4, 2022.

His last contact with his family was at the end of August, Lake Arthur Police said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm Monday, no changes for a few more days
Moss Bluff church votes to not break ties with the United Methodist Church
Moss Bluff church votes to not break ties with the United Methodist Church
Moss Bluff church votes to not break ties with the United Methodist Church
Moss Bluff church votes to not break ties with the United Methodist Church
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 30, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - April 30, 2023