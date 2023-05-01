Jury selection underway in new trial of accused kidnapper

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Jury selection is underway in the new trial of an Iowa man previously sentenced to 36 years in prison for kidnapping an eight-month-old baby.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal reversed the conviction and sentence of Marcel Dugar in February due to “denial of self-representation.” Dugar wanted to represent himself in his 2021 trial and a district court judge denied his request.

Marcel Dugar in 2020 (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The appeal court noted that a defendant’s wish to represent himself must be clear and unequivocal, and it was in Dugar’s case. He will represent himself in the new trial.

Dugar is accused of entering a home through a window and taking a baby out of the arms of their grandmother in 2020. He was originally sentenced to six years for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and 30 years for aggravated kidnapping.

