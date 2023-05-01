FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm weather remains in control through midweek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More warm and comfortable weather is ahead in SW Louisiana for the next couple of days. As high pressure continues to dominate the pattern, we’ll see temperatures on Tuesday warm up into the low 80′s again. The only difference may be a few more clouds building in, but not enough to prevent plenty of sunshine from still taking place. Even as we head into Wednesday, conditions really will not change much from what they have been lately.

Temperatures stay in the low 80's before warmer weather arrives late this week. (KPLC)

It will take until late this week to start seeing some changes to our weather. That high pressure system is still slated to move to our East around Thursday. This will mark the return of higher moisture and humidity levels, as well as warmer temperatures. Rain will not return to the region until Friday, as an upper-level disturbance moves in. That disturbance combined with the moisture should be enough to see at least some scattered showers or a thunderstorm. We’re still not expecting Friday to be a washout by any means, just that we’ll finally see rain chances return to the area.

An approaching disturbance and better moisture may create a few showers or storms by Friday. (KPLC)

This warmer and muggier pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures should stick in the mid 80′s for most of us. And with better moisture in place, daily chances for scattered shower and storm activity will take shape. Just how widespread any rain may be will come into better focus as we approach that time frame.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.