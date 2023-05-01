Cowgirls sweep Texas A&M Corpus Christi on senior day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In their final home series of the season, the McNeese Cowgirls softball team swept the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders with 7-2 and 5-2 wins on Saturday.

In the first game of the series on Friday, Chloe Gomez pulled through for the Cowgirls as she knocked in a game-winning RBI double to left field that scored Brooke Otto to give McNeese the 4-3 win.

The other two games of the series did not have the dramatics that the first game had, but it was a special day for the team as they had a total of four seniors in Kaylee Lopez, Whitney Tate, Caleigh Cross, and Alayis Seneca get recognized on Saturday.

Pinch hitter Corrine Poncho was the big performer of the day as she demolished a three-run home run over the left field wall that cleared the scoreboard in game two to put the Cowgirls up 5-2.

It was also a good week for the Cowgirls pitchers as Ashley Vallejo took the circle in the first game of the Saturday doubleheader pitching six innings while striking out five batters. Whitney Tate then followed up Vallejo’s performance with a gem of her own in the second game of the day as she struck out four batters and improved to 14-4 on the season.

McNeese has one more regular season series against Houston Christian this coming Saturday before they get ready for the Southland conference tournament that is set to start on May 9.

