2 arrested in murder of 20-year-old at 5th Ave. apartment complex

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man and a teen girl have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found dead at an apartment complex on Fifth Avenue.

Devyn Thomas, 20, of Lake Charles, was found dead in a car at Fairview Crossing on the evening of April 8. According to the Lake Charles Police Department, he was shot during a drug deal.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Caleb Ahmir McFann, 18, for principal to first-degree murder on Thursday, April 27, Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. An LCPD SWAT Team arrested McFann the next morning while serving a search warrant in the area near where Thomas was killed.

Caleb McFann, 18, of Lake Charles
Caleb McFann, 18, of Lake Charles(Lake Charles Police Department)

McFann is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $750,000 bond.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested Friday afternoon on one count of principal to first-degree murder, Fondel said. She is held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

