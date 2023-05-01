2 arrested in murder of 20-year-old at 5th Ave. apartment complex

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man and a teen girl have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found dead at an apartment complex on Fifth Avenue.

Devyn Thomas, 20, of Lake Charles, was found dead in a car at Fairview Crossing on the evening of April 8. According to the Lake Charles Police Department, he was shot during a drug deal.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Caleb Ahmir McFann, 18, for principal to first-degree murder on Thursday, April 27, Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. An LCPD SWAT Team arrested McFann the next morning while serving a search warrant in the area near where Thomas was killed.

Caleb McFann, 18, of Lake Charles (Lake Charles Police Department)

McFann is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $750,000 bond.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested Friday afternoon on one count of principal to first-degree murder, Fondel said. She is held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

