Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Two teens arrested in connection to a shooting that injured nearly a dozen people in South Carolina have been released on bond, officials say.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 11 people were hurt in the shooting at Meadowlake Park around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say the victims range in age from 16 to 20 years old.

The department says nine of the victims were shot, including two 11th-grade boys and one 12th-grade girl. A second 12th-grade girl was hurt after being hit by a car and taken to a local hospital.

At a press conference regarding the shooting, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he believed all of the victims will survive.

The sheriff’s department said the gathering at Meadowlake Park was not a park-sponsored event and involved students from various high schools throughout the area.

Lott called the gathering a “flash party” that was trespassing at Meadowlake Park, which was closed at the time of the shooting.

Lott said multiple people wearing masks at the park shot into the crowd and he believed most of the suspects are from the Richland County area. A gun was recovered at the park, and investigators are working to determine if it was used in the park shooting.

Two teenagers who were arrested after the shooting, 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley and 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly, have been released on bond.

The sheriff’s department said Fulwiley and Kelly were pulled over after they left the Meadowlake Park area early Saturday morning in a car without headlights on. Deputies said they arrested the teens after a pursuit.

Fulwiley, the driver of the car, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful carry of a pistol. He was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Kelly, a passenger in the car, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol. Kelly was given a $10,000 surety bond.

The sheriff expressed his frustration with the bond court system, which he claims is “catch and release,” and added this was Kelly’s third time in less than a month being out on bond in connection to a gun offense.

Bond reform is what Lott pleaded for the most from legislators. He said this case is a priority, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.