SWLA Arrest Report - April 29, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 29, 2023.

Ronald Joseph Caillier, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; contributing to the delinquency of juvelines; crime or CDS law; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Justin Ryan Vincent, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Marcus Wayne Willis, 41, Houston: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; open alcoholic beverage containers.

Kraig Allen Dargin, 33, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Michael Sean Hannon, 51, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Gilberto Bladimir Machadoarita, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Marshal Angelo Colton, 43, Sulphur: Dating partner abuse child endangerment law; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Brandon Delvin Terrelle Guidry, 28, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; criminal trespass.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.