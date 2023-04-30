50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 29, 2023

(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 29, 2023.

Ronald Joseph Caillier, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; contributing to the delinquency of juvelines; crime or CDS law; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Justin Ryan Vincent, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Marcus Wayne Willis, 41, Houston: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; open alcoholic beverage containers.

Kraig Allen Dargin, 33, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Michael Sean Hannon, 51, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Gilberto Bladimir Machadoarita, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Marshal Angelo Colton, 43, Sulphur: Dating partner abuse child endangerment law; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Brandon Delvin Terrelle Guidry, 28, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; criminal trespass.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather returns Sunday with a quiet start to our week
There was only one item on the ballot for Calcasieu Parish, a Mills Renewal for Recreation...
APRIL 29 ELECTION: Ward 3 passes Mills Renewal for Recreation District 1
Judges decide who cooks the best at community cook-off
Judges decide who cooks the best at community cook-off