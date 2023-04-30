50/50 Thursdays
St. Amant shuts out Sam Houston Broncos to win state championship

By Devon Distefano
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The St. Amant Lady Gators took home the Non-Select Division I state championship with a 4-0 shut out win over the Sam Houston Lady Broncos on Saturday at Frasch Park.

The Lady Gators and Sam Houston were scoreless through 3 innings of action, but in the bottom of the fourth Brooke Rabalais stepped up to the plate and got things rolling with an RBI single to put the Lady Gators up 1-0.

The momentum for St. Amant continued in the inning as just a few pitches later they would strike again with a hit by Mary Beth Zeller into left-center field for an RBI double to put St. Amant up two. The Lady Gators would then tally in one more run off the bat of Aralee Beene to extend their lead to three runs as they started to separate themselves from the Lady Broncos

Sam Houston would show some signs of life in the top of the 7th with runners on first and second, but St. Amant’s defense stood strong, throwing a runner out at first to secure the final out of the game.

St. Amant was one of six top seeds to win state championships this year as they held Sam Houston to only their third zero run game of the entire season.

For the Lady Broncos, it was a season of success as they rolled through the playoffs with wins over Haughton, Walker, and then Live Oak in the semifinals.

