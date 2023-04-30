Spring Art Walk helps local artists gain exposure

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People crowded downtown Saturday afternoon to admire and shop for local art at the annual Spring Art Walk.

Over 75 local artists got to showcase and sell their artwork, set up pop-up galleries and meet people in the community.

We asked local attendees what art meant to them, and what follows is some of their responses:

“I think art is just away to express yourself.”

“To me, art is just a way for people to express their creativity.”

“The rawest form of human expression... art is such a personal thing.”

Everyone has their own idea of what art is and what art should be.

For some, it could be something such as performing. For others, it could be molding sculptures that depict beauty in their surroundings.

Local artist Tiffany Lowery makes art in the form of pottery and has done it for the past 5 years. She said nature inspires her.

”I make nature-inspired pottery, so I try to incorporate nature and different flowers and textures of nature onto my pottery,” said Lowery.

Gaining exposure for their work can be difficult, but that’s why taking part in collaborative events like the Spring Art Walk is key for local artists.

”I appreciate having these events like this, where I can meet more people and network, and just have more face-to-face interaction,” said Lowrey.

Local community member Michael Sasteel said that the Art Walk is an awesome event for artists.

”There’s a really thriving art community in Lake Charles and so we just like to be part of it,” said Sasteel.

