Southlake Theatre holds grand opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s always room for more entertainment, and KPLC’s Emma Oertling took us on a special inside look at the new Southlake Theatre in Lake Charles.

“Part of the reason we wanted to do this in the first place was just giving the community something else to look forward to, partnering with locals and just really supporting each other, which we really believe in. We couldn’t be happier to do that,” said Taylor Trahan, the theater’s director.

This theater has it all: food, drinks, and of course, entertainment. What started as a passion project was put on hold by Hurricane Laura and has now finally made its way to production.

“There were parts that were destroyed that had to be redone, so that whole process set us back quite a bit,” Trahan said.

It takes a lot of passion and hard work to start something like this theater, and Trahan said for her, the theater is her and her staff’s way of giving back to the community.

“Part of why we wanted this was to have a bigger presence in the community and to give the locals something to look forward to,” said Trahan.

St. Louis High School’s media arts group premiered four short films they made over the last year last night.

The media arts class created their versions of popular films and tv shows that every generation can love and appreciate. Media arts student Mary Claire Groves told us about the process.

“We start with the storyboarding process, which is where we decide what we want to do and how we’re going to execute it, and then we start the filming process, which is probably the longest process. Then over the past three weeks we’ve just been editing and putting everything together and just doing the final touches,” said Groves.

This isn’t the first school that Southlake Theatre has partnered with in their grand opening. You may have caught a glimpse of OLQH’s performance of “Music Man Jr.”

For every student involved, this was a project that meant so much.

“I’m super excited to show my family. I dressed up like my character tonight, and I think we had a lot of fun, and I think they’re going to be very proud of us,” Hannah Williams, another media arts student, said.

This theater has given these students memories that will last a lifetime.

“A special thanks to our teacher, Mr. Robbie Austin, we love you so much!” Said Groves and Williams.

