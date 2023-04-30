50/50 Thursdays
Pelican state celebrates 211th birthday

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Home to the New Orleans Saints, gumbo, and the most haunted city in America, Louisiana is celebrating its anniversary of statehood today.

Today marks the state’s 211th birthday.

On this day in 1812, nine years after the signing of the Louisiana Purchase, Congress admitted Louisiana as the eighteenth state in the Union.

Happy birthday, Louisiana!

Click HERE for some fun facts about the beloved “Pelican State.”

