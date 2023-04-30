Pelican state celebrates 211th birthday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Home to the New Orleans Saints, gumbo, and the most haunted city in America, Louisiana is celebrating its anniversary of statehood today.

Today marks the state’s 211th birthday.

On this day in 1812, nine years after the signing of the Louisiana Purchase, Congress admitted Louisiana as the eighteenth state in the Union.

Happy birthday, Louisiana!

