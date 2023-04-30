50/50 Thursdays
No. 13 LSU drops series to No. 16 Alabama with rubber match loss

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU softball team battled No. 16 Alabama tough but came up short on Sunday, April 30, to lose the weekend series.

The Tigers (38-13, 11-10 SEC) fell 2-0 to the Crimson Tide (36-16, 12-9 SEC).

There was a total of just five hits in the game. Alabama had three and LSU had two.

Ali Kilponen (12-6) took the loss. She allowed two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out two in 2.1 innings of work. Sydney Berzon gave up just one hit and struck out one in 3.2 innings in the circle.

LSU will finish up the regular season by hosting No. 11 Georgia for a three-game series starting Friday, May 5.

