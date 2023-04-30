50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

No. 1 LSU sweeps Alabama

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team topped Alabama in a back-and-forth Game 3 on Sunday, April 30, to sweep the series.

The Tigers (35-8, 15-5 SEC) came out on top, 13-11, against the Crimson Tide (30-15, 9-12 SEC). GAME STATS

Dylan Crews was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jared Jones was 1-for-3 and also had three RBI.

LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38)
LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Christian Little started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed three runs on two hits in 3.1 innings. He struck out five and walked five. Riley Cooper (3-2) earned the win in closing. He gave up two runs on two hits and struck out three in 2.1 innings.

Alabama catcher Mac Guscette was hit in the throat by a ball and had to leave the game but the team said he is doing well.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge