NICU families reunite with hospital staff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital welcomed back families that had children in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The 2023 family NICU reunion provides a time for families to reconnect with the hospital staff that was an integral part of their child’s first days.

The event had plenty of games, merchandise, and some entertainment from the Barbe High School choir band.

For food, there was a BBQ cook-off.

“Childen’s Network is well known throughout the community and throughout the United States so with 170 hospitals and us being one of them, we’re always excited to give back to the community because we reach out and rely on a lot of these community sponsors to help us raise the funds throughout the year to be able to provide the life-saving equipment for our children and our NICU,” miracle network director Cheyanna Glyenn said.

The 2023 NICU Families’ Reunion benefits the Children’s Miracle Network in southwestern Louisiana.

