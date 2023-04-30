Judges decide who cooks the best at community cook-off

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Home Builders Association of Southwest Louisiana hosted a cook-off to thank the community for choosing local companies during the recovery of Hurricane Laura.

The cook-off was held at Burton Coliseum. Food categories were cajun cuisine, BBQ, and anything goes.

Celebrity judges were tasting the food to decide the winners.

“Our contractors that are licensed members of the Home Builders Association really wanted to thank everyone who werew calling them after the storms,” executive officer Crystal Blue said. “So our contractors were like ‘what can we do to, you know, feed our community and have them come out and enjoy themselves and have a good time’.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit construction-related programs at SOWELA Technical Community College.

