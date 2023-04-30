Gamers battle it out in Overwatch E-Sports tournament

50/50 Thursdays
By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gamers from various high schools competed in the Southwest Louisiana E-Sports Spring Championship.

An estimated 50 students from Grand Lake, Sulphur, Iowa, Barbe, Sam Houston, and Starks battled it out in the team-based first-person shooter Overwatch.

The live-streamed event was produced by students, all for bragging rights and local E-Sports fame.

“It means a lot because there’s a lot of foundations here. There’s so much you can do with this. You can get scholarships,” player Matthew Steckling said. “I have a scholarship offer from Loyola New Orleans. There’s a lot of opportunity in Esports. Playing in front of people is just my favorite thing.”

The winning team was Sulphur High School.

