FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather the next few days, humidity returns late week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our nice weather across Southwest Louisiana is set to continue at least for the next few days. High pressure will remain in control, meaning we’ll stay dry and warm as we head into Monday. Temperatures should once again climb into the low 80′s for highs with humidity staying reasonably low. Overall Monday is looking like yet another great day to enjoy some time outdoors if you can. And Tuesday does not look much different as well.

High temperatures Monday warm into the low 80's. (KPLC)

Once we head later into the week, we will begin to see some changes to a more summer-like pattern as the high pressure begins to slide to our east. The first change will be more noticeable humidity returning close to Wednesday, though rain chances should stay very low. We will begin to warm up as well, with high temperatures approaching the mid 80′s by the end of the work week.

Better moisture comes back by late week and will bring back rain chances. (KPLC)

It will also be around that time we likely begin to see rain return to the area. Better moisture is set to work back into the region by late Thursday and into Friday, with a few disturbances that may be close by as well. The result will be increased chances for showers or scattered storms by Friday and next weekend. Just how widespread any activity may be is still uncertain at this time.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.