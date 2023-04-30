Corgis race in Delta Downs charity event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday 30 corgis put their best paw forward to compete at the Delta Downs Racetrack Casino in Vinton.

Three corgis earned first, second, and third place in the race, securing bragging rights, trophies, and a prize for charity.

But it wasn’t easy. Those short legs had to run fast to win, especially if they wanted to win and donate to pet charities in their name.

Three corgis won; Decker decked out at 1st place, but Ruffles picked up the pace and came in second, and Ella made her mark by placing 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.