50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Corgis race in Delta Downs charity event

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Angelica Butine
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday 30 corgis put their best paw forward to compete at the Delta Downs Racetrack Casino in Vinton.

Three corgis earned first, second, and third place in the race, securing bragging rights, trophies, and a prize for charity.

But it wasn’t easy. Those short legs had to run fast to win, especially if they wanted to win and donate to pet charities in their name.

Three corgis won; Decker decked out at 1st place, but Ruffles picked up the pace and came in second, and Ella made her mark by placing 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Corgi race at Delta Downs
Corgi Race
Spring Art Walk helps local artists gain exposure
Spring Art walk
Spring art walk returns
Southlake Theatre holds grand opening
Southlake Theatre holds grand opening