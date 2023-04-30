Coordinated Enrollment helps parents prepare for children’s future

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu School Board’s Early Childhood Development and Head Start Department held a coordinated enrollment event at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

It was an exciting day for both parents and children as they got to meet with surrounding schools and become familiar with everything they need to know regarding early education.

It also allowed parents to get their children caught up on vaccines, meet educators, and enjoy activities with other children.

Misti Gaspeard has a three-year-old at home and said the Coordinated Enrollment event helped her learn the proper steps to take when enrolling her child into school.

“It brings the community together, it helps us become more informed about education,” Gaspeard said. “It is so important for our children nowadays.”

She said it was a perfect event for kids to attend.

“It keeps the kids active, they have a little DJ playing music, water, and all kinds of different things for the kids,” Gaspeard said.

Calcasieu Parish superintendent Shannon LaFargue said the goal is to begin the educational journey now because the early years are the most critical.

“We have so many volunteers, so many activities for the kids,” LaFargue said. “For them to come out and get excited about going to school for the first time.”

The event was a hit and had a total of 50 different booths for both parents and children to engage with.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.