APRIL 29 ELECTION: Ward 6 leads ballot with decision on alcohol sales

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The decision on permission for alcohol sales in Ward 6 was a focal point in the April 29 election in Beauregard Parish.

Ward 6 ultimately voted yes on three of the five propositions.

Proposition 1 passed with 61% (588) voting yes, and 39% (379) voting no.

Ward 6 Prop. No. 1 of 5 -- Wet/Dry-6%PkgAlcoh. - PJ

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Proposition 4 passed with 57% (549) voting yes, and 43% (409) voting no.

Ward 6 Prop. No. 4 of 5 -- Wet/Dry-1/2%PkgAlcoh. - PJ

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Proposition 5 passed with 60% (581) voting yes, and 40% (385) voting no.

Ward 6 Prop. No. 5 of 5 -- Wet/Dry-Restaurant - PJ

Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Proposition 2 did not pass with 59% (564) voting no, and 41% (390) voting yes.

Ward 6 Prop. No. 2 of 5 -- Wet/Dry-6%ConAlcoh. - PJ

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Proposition 3 did not pass with 59% (567) voting no, and 41% (393) voting yes.

Ward 6 Prop. No. 3 of 5 -- Wet/Dry-1/2%ConAlcoh. - PJ

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in Ward 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana?

Also on the Beauregard Parish ballot was a tax continuation and bond for Beauregard Parish Schools.

The 22.52 Mills Continuation passed with 70% (1,828) voting yes, and 30% (765) voting no.

PW School District Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 22.52 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall Parishwide School District of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a 22.52 mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $7,607,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of operating and maintaining public elementary and secondary schools in said District, including the cost of acquiring and maintaining equipment and supplies for educational and instructional service, paying the salaries of personnel required in connection therewith and the cost of acquiring library books, said millage to represent a 1.17 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 21.35 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on October 19, 2013?

The $26 million bond passed with 61% (1,587) voting yes, and 39% (994) voting no.

PW School District Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- $26M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.

Shall Parishwide School District of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $26,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, including, to the extent feasible, those specific school projects set forth in the “Capital Improvement Plan” to be approved prior to the election, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 17.80 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

Fire Protection District 1 had a 5.98 Mills Continuation on the ballot.

The continuation passed with 85% (360) voting yes, and 15% (65) voting no.

Fire Protection District No. 1 -- 5.98 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 5.98 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $584,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including tankers and fire trucks in and for the District, and paying the cost of charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, said millage to represent a 1.01 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.97 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on October 19, 2013?

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.