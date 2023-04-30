50/50 Thursdays
APRIL 29 ELECTION: Ward 3 passes Mills Renewal for Recreation District 1

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - There was only one item on the ballot for Calcasieu Parish, a Mills Renewal for Recreation District 1.

The renewal passed with 83% (2,585) voting yes, while 17% (526) voted no.

Recreation District No. One of Ward Three -- 5.5 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Recreation District No. One of Ward Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax of 5.50 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2025, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $4,991,000 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating recreation facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District, title to which shall be in the public?

