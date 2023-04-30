APRIL 29 ELECTION: Vernon Parish passes multiple Mills Continuations and Renewals

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish decided on whether to pass Mills Continuations and Renewals for multiple school districts.

A Mills Renewal for Vernon Parish Schools passed with 81% (1,335) voting yes, and 19% (321) voting no.

Parishwide School Tax -- 8.12 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Parish of Vernon, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), through the Vernon Parish School Board, the governing authority of the Parish for school purposes, continue to levy an eight and twelve hundredths (8.12) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,486,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the Parish, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the Parish?

A Mills Renewal for Pickering Schools passed with 82% (119) voting yes, and 18% (26) voting no.

Pickering School District No. 142 (Ward 4) -- 14.57 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall Pickering School District No. 142 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a fourteen and fifty-seven hundredths (14.57) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $240,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District, said millage to represent a forty-three hundredths of a mill (.43) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14.14 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?

A Mills Renewal for Hornbeck Schools passed with 77% (108) voting yes, and 23% (33) voting no.

Hornbeck School District No. 143 -- 13.83 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall Hornbeck School District No. 143 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a thirteen and eighty-three hundredths (13.83) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $91,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?

A Mills Renewal for Ward 5 Wardwide Schools passed with 90% (85) voting yes, and 10% (9) voting no.

Ward Five Wardwide School District No. 144 -- 19.11 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall Ward Five Wardwide School District No. 144 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a nineteen and eleven hundredths (19.11) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $438,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District, said millage to represent a forty-six hundredths of a mill (.46) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 18.65 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?

A Mills Renewal for Orange Schools passed with 78% (164) voting yes, and 22% (46) voting no.

Orange School District No. 145 -- 13.24 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall Orange School District No. 145 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a thirteen and twenty-four hundredths (13.24) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $186,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?

A Mills Renewal for Ward 8 Wardwide Schools passed with 86% (130) voting yes, and 14% (22) voting no.

Ward Eight Wardwide School District No. 151 -- 14.32 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall Ward Eight Wardwide School District No. 151 of the Parish of Vernon, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a fourteen and thirty-two hundredths (14.32) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $73,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District, said millage to represent a thirty-two hundredths of a mill (.32) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?

A Mills Renewal for Ward 6 Wardwide Schools passed with 84% (100) voting yes, and 16% (19) voting no.

Ward Six Wardwide School District No. 161 -- 12.68 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

A Mills Renewal for Ward 1 Wardwide Schools passed with 78% (348) voting yes, and 22% (100) voting no.

Ward One Wardwide School District No. 162 -- 13.03 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall Ward One Wardwide School District No. 162 of Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a thirteen and three hundredths (13.03) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $900,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including paying the cost of operating and maintaining public school houses and buildings in the District?

