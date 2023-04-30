50/50 Thursdays
APRIL 29 ELECTION: Town of Elton passes tax levy

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Elton, LA (KPLC) - There was only one item on the ballot for Jeff Davis Parish, a tax levy in the Town of Elton.

The levy passed with 75% (92) voting yes, while 25% (31) voted no.

Town of Elton -- 1% S&U Tax - M&TC - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Town of Elton, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), in accordance with Louisiana law, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) (an estimated $121,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, all as defined by law, for a period of ten (10) years from July 1, 2023, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining public streets in the Town and acquiring vehicles and other equipment for the Town’s use?

