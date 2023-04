SWLA Baseball Regional Round Results and Quarterfinal Matchups

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a busy couple of weeks for high school baseball in Southwest Louisiana as 28 SWLA teams made the high school State Playoffs, and 21 advanced to the Regional Round as they attempted to continue their run to a State Championship.

Non-Select Division I:

2. Barbe vs. 15. Thibodaux Game one: Barbe wins 3-0

3. Sulphur vs. 14. Destrehan Game one: Sulphur wins 5-0

4. Sam Houston vs. 20. Benton Game one: Sam Houston wins 2-1



Non-Select Division II:

7. Iowa vs. 10. Grant Game one: Iowa wins 10-0 in five innings Game two: Iowa wins 9-7 Iowa advances to quarterfinals

9. Iota vs. 8. Lakeshore Game one: Iota wins 5-3



Non-Select Division III:

1. Kinder vs. 17. Springfield Game one: Kinder wins 18-1 in five innings Game two: Kinder wins 6-0 Kinder advances to quarterfinals

2. South Beauregard vs. 15. Many Game one: South Beauregard wins 3-1 Game two: South Beauregard wins 3-1 South Beauregard advances to quarterfinals

6. Rosepine vs. 11. Pine Prairie Game one: Rosepine wins 4-1 Game two: Pine Prairie wins 9-4

9. Westlake vs. 8. Winnfield Game one: Westlake wins 8-2



Non-Select Division IV:

3. DeQuincy vs. 14. Vinton DeQuincy wins 11-1 in five innings, advances to quarterfinals

8. Oakdale vs. 9. Grand Lake Grand Lake wins 9-0, advances to quarterfinals

10. East Beauregard vs. 7. Delcambre Delcambre wins 3-2, advances to quarterfinals

11. Welsh vs. 6. LaSalle Welsh wins 7-5, advances to quarterfinals



Non-Select Division V:

3. Pitkin vs. 14. Stanley Pitkin wins 8-1, advances to quarterfinals

9. Bell City vs. 8. Hicks Hicks wins 5-4, advances to quarterfinals

11. Fairview vs. 6. Quitman Fairview wins 2-1, advances to quarterfinals

13. Lacassine vs. 4. Elizabeth Lacassine wins 13-8, advances to quarterfinals

18. Reeves vs. 2. Converse Converse wins 10-2, advances to quarterfinals



Select Division II:

1. St. Louis Catholic vs. 17. David Thibodaux Game one: St. Louis wins 18-1 in five innings Game two: St. Louis wins 16-0 in five innings St. Louis advances to quarterfinals



Quarterfinal matchups:

Non-Select Division II:

7. Iowa vs. 2. North Vermillion

Non-Select Division III:

1. Kinder vs. winner of Westlake vs. Winnfield series

2. South Beauregard vs. winner of Loreauville vs. Jena series

Non-Select Division IV:

3. DeQuincy vs. 11. Welsh

9. Grand Lake vs. 1. Oak Grove

Non-Select Division V:

3. Pitkin vs. 11. Fairview

8. Hicks vs. 1. Choudrant

13. Lacassine vs. 5. Anacoco

Select Division II:

1. St. Louis Catholic vs. winner of Archbishop Shaw vs. Lafayette Christian

