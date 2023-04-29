SWLA Arrest Report - April 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 28, 2023.

Shanead Unique Green, 32, Lake Charles: 2 counts of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; bicycles - front lamps, rear lamps, sides and reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Clay Harvey Abshire, 19, Iowa: Second-degree battery.

Herbert Joseph Thibodeaux, 37, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; 2 counts of contempt of court.

Derick Scott Fisher, 35, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary.

Jeremy Leepaul Levier, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; 3 counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; simple escape; 2 counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent a Schedule III drug; drug paraphernalia.

David Wayne Beal, 45, Silsbee, Tx: Theft from $25,000 or more.

Michael Wayne Lane, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place or business.

Mathew John Pitre, 32, Houma: Theft from $25,000 or more; exploitation of the infirmed; bank fraud; forgery.

Ashlie Nicole Vance, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Caleb Ahmir McFann, 18, Lake Charles: First-degree murder.

Hayden Adam Gillard, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Melvin Clay Blake, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); federal detainer.

Tierra Annmarie Davis, 21, Las Vegas, Nv: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

James Edward Ellis, 30, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Brandy Megan Sepulvado, 46, Winnfield: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); criminal trespass.

Jordan Avery Johnson, 20, Las Vegas, Nv: Aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; aggravated criminal damage to property; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons; flight from an officer; reckless operation; violations of protective orders; driver must be licensed.

Matthew Scott Dibenedetto, 35, Winnfield: Criminal trespass.

