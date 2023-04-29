50/50 Thursdays
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

By KGNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children unsupervised to go to the gym.

Laredo police arrested 25-year-old Ana Angeles Leon and charged her with child endangerment, KGNS reports.

On Thursday, authorities said they received a call from a concerned neighbor at around 9 p.m. that they were hearing cries coming from an apartment.

Officers arrived and located two kids, ages 5 and 8, home alone without adult supervision.

When police asked where their parents were, one of the children said their father was at work and their mother had just gone to the gym.

“Adults need to remember that it is against the law and it is a crime to leave children unattended, even if they think they’re asleep,” Jose Espinoza, with the Laredo Police Department, said. “Accidents can happen that can possibly lead to injuries of children if they are left alone.”

Leon was booked into the Webb County Jail.

