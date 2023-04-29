Moss Bluff United Methodist Church holding vote to break away from UMC over same sex-marriage

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Inclusion of LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage has divided members of The United Methodist Church for years.

“The reasons that they are choosing to disaffiliate are over the reasons of LGBTQ inclusion, inclusion being two primary reasons, the potentiality that down the road one day same-gender couples will be allowed to marry in the United Methodist Church. That’s the primary reason why some churches are in a season of discernment and choosing to disaffiliate,” Louisiana UMC director of communications Todd Rossnagel said.

Many have chosen to split from the denomination, and a local church will hold its vote Sunday.

Members of Moss Bluff United Methodist Church will vote on whether to disaffiliate.

If they vote to split and are approved, they’d join 70 other Louisiana congregations that have broken ties with United Methodist.

More than 2,400 across the nation have done the same.

Rev. Allison Sauls Sikes says the decision to hold a vote came after much discussion and prayer.

She said if the congregation votes to leave UMC, major changes would take place.

“There will no longer be a United Methodist-appointed pastor here. If the congregation is no longer United Methodist the name would have to change. It can longer be a United Methodist congregation, and the clause indicates that all symbols like the cross and flame have to be removed, things like that,” Rev Sikes said.

“And then just a lot of decisions would have to be made about identity. Would the congregation join with another denomination, that’s a possibility, or would they remain an independent entity? I don’t know all the answers to those questions - those two would remain in the hands of the congregation members that stay in this community,” she said.

Congregations seeking disafilliation must hold a congregation-wide vote in which only those attending may cast a ballot.

If a two-thirds majority of the professing members of the church votes in favor of disaffiliation, it must then be brought to the Louisiana Annual Conference special session on May 27 for final approval to separate from the UMC.

