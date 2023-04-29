Lake Charles man arrested for first-degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department arrested a man on Friday, April 28, for first-degree murder.

Caleb Ahmir McFann, 18, of Lake Charles was arrested at 9:29 a.m. on a first-degree murder charge and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center at 3:53 p.m., according to the CCC booking report.

LCPD said more arrests are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

More details will be released Monday, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

