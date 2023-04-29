Lake Charles daycare fights Department of Education’s decision to revoke license

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles daycare is fighting the Louisiana Department of Education’s decision to revoke its licensing.

The state revoked licensing for Little Blessings, LLC on April 6, stating a history of non-compliance after the facility received 77 deficiencies since being issued a license to operate on May 16, 2022.

LDOE said the center has been repeatedly cited for children, staff and owners’ daily attendance records, child-to-staff ratio, CPR, first aid and safety hazards.

As part of LDOE’s revocation process, it reports it made numerous attempts to educate the center on the state’s health and safety standards through corrective action plans.

The center has 15 calendar days from receipt of the notice of revocation to appeal the decision – in this case that’s May 2.

Little Blessings is able to operate during the appeal process. LDOE said if a sufficient appeal request isn’t made before the deadline, the facility must cease operations immediately.

Attorney Mike Meyers, who is representing the center’s owner, Bridgette Richard, said they are appealing the state’s decision, but he is also filing a petition for damages against the Department of Education and some of its employees.

Meyers said Richard has endured harassment and unfair treatment, starting with a years-long delay in the application process until now. He further claims the center has numerous violations because the state is at Little Blessings more than any other local facility.

The Department of Education said it does not have anything further to share at this time.

7News plans to further discuss this case with the owner of the daycare, their attorney and the Department of Education on Monday.

