50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles daycare fights Department of Education’s decision to revoke license

By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles daycare is fighting the Louisiana Department of Education’s decision to revoke its licensing.

The state revoked licensing for Little Blessings, LLC on April 6, stating a history of non-compliance after the facility received 77 deficiencies since being issued a license to operate on May 16, 2022.

LDOE said the center has been repeatedly cited for children, staff and owners’ daily attendance records, child-to-staff ratio, CPR, first aid and safety hazards.

As part of LDOE’s revocation process, it reports it made numerous attempts to educate the center on the state’s health and safety standards through corrective action plans.

The center has 15 calendar days from receipt of the notice of revocation to appeal the decision – in this case that’s May 2.

Little Blessings is able to operate during the appeal process. LDOE said if a sufficient appeal request isn’t made before the deadline, the facility must cease operations immediately.

Attorney Mike Meyers, who is representing the center’s owner, Bridgette Richard, said they are appealing the state’s decision, but he is also filing a petition for damages against the Department of Education and some of its employees.

Meyers said Richard has endured harassment and unfair treatment, starting with a years-long delay in the application process until now. He further claims the center has numerous violations because the state is at Little Blessings more than any other local facility.

The Department of Education said it does not have anything further to share at this time.

7News plans to further discuss this case with the owner of the daycare, their attorney and the Department of Education on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial

Latest News

The state revoked licensing for Little Blessings LLC on April 6
Lake Charles daycare fights Department of Education’s decision to revoke license
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return to start the weekend, improving by Sunday
Video appears to show woman reportedly waving gun.
Deputies investigate video of gun-waving woman
Dozens of rideshare drivers decided to park their vehicles and protest over what they say are...
Rideshare drivers stage strike at airport first weekend of NOLA Jazz Fest