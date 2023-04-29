FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather returns Sunday with a quiet start to our week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have some fantastic weather ahead to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. As we wake up, any leftover clouds from today will depart and leave a fantastic day ahead! The only slight “drawback” will be a fairly cool start to the day, with morning lows in the low to mid 50′s. But once the sun rises, we’ll quickly warm up and enjoy highs around 80 degrees by the afternoon. The air itself will be plenty dry as well, so hopefully everybody can get outside and enjoy!

Sunday starts cool before temperatures quickly warm up. (KPLC)

Even as we head into the work week, things will remain quiet. This is thanks to high pressure beginning to build in to keep things dry with sunshine sticking around. Winds may take on a more southerly direction late Monday, and with that could come slightly higher humidity. High temperatures through Tuesday look to remain in the low 80′s each day.

Better moisture returns late this week to bring the next chance of rain. (KPLC)

As we approach the middle part of the week, we’ll slowly see some changes. The first will be the return of more substantial moisture and higher humidity to SWLA. By late Wednesday, that area of high pressure will slide to our east, meaning we see the return of south winds at that time. This will also mean warmer temperatures by Thursday as well, with highs that may approach the mid 80′s. Finally, as we head closer to next weekend, a few upper-level disturbances may track nearby, resulting in rain chances returning by around Friday.

- Max Lagano

