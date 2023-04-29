Community members donate paint to charity

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Earth Day may be over but members of the community are still working to recycle.

The Lake Area Industry Alliance held its annual paint recycling event at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Cars were lined up one by one as community members and volunteers lent a hand to help unload paint cans that were dropped off.

The goal was to recycle paint cans that anyone had sitting around collecting dust by disposing of them properly and donating them to nonprofits.

Jim Rock is the executive director of the Lake Area Industry Alliance and said this is an environmentally friendly way for homeowners to pass along paint they no longer need.

“We’re going to be donating all of it to nonprofits in the area to work on housing projects that are either remodeling or restoring homes here in Southwest Louisiana,” Rock said.

Volunteers were separated into groups and helped unload, sort, and mix the paint together.

Rock said some paint is too dry but they still take it and properly dispose of it with Waste Management.

Floyd Mitchell organized the event and said they recycled a ton of paint.

“Today, we have collected probably somewhere in the neighborhood of about 900 gallons of paint,” Mitchell said.

They accepted residential paint such as latex and enamel for both interior and exterior but did not accept anything that contained oil, stain, anti-freeze, chemicals, varnish, paint thinner, or solid wastes.

All paint will be donated to local charities.

