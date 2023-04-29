Bill to dedicate Sgt. Maj. William Marcantel Memorial Hwy clears House

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Sgt. Maj. William Arlen Marcantel was a highly decorated World War II veteran. House Bill 28 would designate a portion of Hwy 383 in Jeff Davis Parish as a memorial highway in honor of his service to our country.

“The family of Sgt. Marcantel, the Miller Family, approached me before the session and asked me about possibly memorializing his name on 383 north of Iowa where he’s from,” said Rep. Troy Romero (R-Jennings).

“From Bayou Arsene to Bayou Serpent, and that is exactly the area where these men grew up, Uncle Bill and his brothers,” said Eric Miller. “And one of them was my grandpa, so it’s fitting.“

A member of the Marcantel Family has fought in every war the United States has been involved in.

William Marcantel joined the service in 1940 at the age of 17.

“He fought in Tunisia and French Morocco and Algiers, and he actually trained the French Foreign Legion to use the M16 guns because he could speak French,” said his daughter, Jackie M. Bowman.

At the time speaking French was an asset. After coming home for a month, he was sent back to France with the 14th Infantry.

“And once again, he was able to speak French to the French people and to the Germans, officers and so forth,” said Bowman. “He was able to glean information from them.”

Sgt. Marcantel was a true soldier. He was shot in Sicily while making sure other soldiers were safe.

“And it went totally through his neck, and then he flew back into Alexandria in Egypt, and he was out about a month and a half, and he went back,” said Bowman.

In 1961 he was named Soldier of the Year, and he was part of the Honor Guard when President John F. Kennedy was inaugurated.

“And he was promoted all these times. He was only about 19 or 20 and he was a Sergeant.,” said Bowman. “He was decorated with three Bronze Stars, Silver Star and of course a Purple Heart.”

William Marcantel was an inspiration to many, kind to all, funny, and always willing to help.

“He was so honorable, he was just, always, just a good person, just a really good person,” said Bowman.

“Always a solider, every time I’ve seen him, even as an elderly man, retired, always stood proud, just like he was still in the service. He was really good,” said Miller.

House Bill 28 has passed the House and moved on to the Senate.

