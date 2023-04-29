2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DB Jay Ward selected by Vikings in 4th round (No. 134 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU defensive back Jay Ward has been selected by Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round (No. 134 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ward is the latest member of “DBU” to be drafted. He is a versatile defensive back that has played corner, safety, and nickel back during his time with the Tigers.

He played in 46 games with 23 career starts. He had 164 total tackles (109 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 23 passes defended, and six interceptions.

The Moultire, Ga. native was invited to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl after totaling 60 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, five passes defended, and an interception during the 2022 season.

He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after tying a career-high in tackles with 11 in LSU’s win over Mississippi State. He also added 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a pass breakup.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.