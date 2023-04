2023 NFL Draft enters final day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The 2023 NFL Draft got started in Kansas City at Union Station on Thursday, April 27, and will end on Saturday, April 29.

Defensive end BJ Ojulari was the first LSU player taken. He was selected in the second round. Two guys from the Capital area, O’Cyrus Torrence and Tyjae Spears were picked on the second day.

LSU offensive lineman Anthony Bradford was the second Tiger to go off the board. He was selected in the fourth round.

The New Orleans Saints had eight picks in the draft but gave up one in a trade to move up.

Other Tigers expected to come off the board include defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, defensive end Ali Gaye, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive back Jay Ward, and cornerbacks Mekhi Garner and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

LSU’s other draft-eligible players include linebacker Micah Baskerville, defensive back Todd Harris Jr., wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., safety Joe Foucha, and cornerback Colby Richardson.

