SWLA granted $15M for hurricane repairs to McNeese, Barbe Elementary
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding SWLA an additional $15 million in reimbursements for hurricane recovery.
The funds will go toward the following:
- $10,150,806.25 to the Office of Risk Management for repairs to the McNeese State University Quadrant B Building.
- $4,849,917.47 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to six facilities at Barbe Elementary.
