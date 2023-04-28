SWLA granted $15M for hurricane repairs to McNeese, Barbe Elementary

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding SWLA an additional $15 million in reimbursements for hurricane recovery.

The funds will go toward the following:

$10,150,806.25 to the Office of Risk Management for repairs to the McNeese State University Quadrant B Building.

$4,849,917.47 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to six facilities at Barbe Elementary.

