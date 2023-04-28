50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA granted $15M for hurricane repairs to McNeese, Barbe Elementary

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding SWLA an additional $15 million in reimbursements for hurricane recovery.

The funds will go toward the following:

  • $10,150,806.25 to the Office of Risk Management for repairs to the McNeese State University Quadrant B Building.
  • $4,849,917.47 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to six facilities at Barbe Elementary.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial

Latest News

Julio Sanchez Maldonado
Pre-teen who went missing after school found at home of 23-year-old ‘boyfriend,’ officials say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm Friday, rain returns this weekend
Gotta Eat: Get a taste of Sicilian culture at Joe’s
Gotta Eat: Get a taste of Sicilian culture at Joe’s
Calcasieu Parish School Board
Calcasieu School Board outlines additional security staff for schools