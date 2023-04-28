50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 27, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 27, 2023.

Kaleb Wayne Hooker, 18, DeQuincy: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Raymond Richmond Gutierrez, 45, Thibodaux: Violations of protective orders.

John Gordon Willis, 46, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $5,000; contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse.

James Guy Hankins, 59, Sulphur: Failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee (4 charges); failure to register as a sex offender (3 charges).

Germaric Rhashad Manuel, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Edwin Keith Rider, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy James Lafleur, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Lakia Javonte Berry Sr., 26, Jennings: Possession of stolen things under $5,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Marcal David Broussard, 56, Sulphur: Stalking.

Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial

Latest News

Celebrity boxing match raising money for McNeese Rodeo Team
Celebrity boxing match raising money for McNeese Rodeo Team
FULL AUDIO: Day 12 (April 27) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
FULL AUDIO: Day 12 (April 27) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm Friday, rain returns this weekend
2023 SEED Center Business Pitch
SEED Center holds 2023 business pitch competition