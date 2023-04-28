SWLA Arrest Report - April 27, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 27, 2023.

Kaleb Wayne Hooker, 18, DeQuincy: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Raymond Richmond Gutierrez, 45, Thibodaux: Violations of protective orders.

John Gordon Willis, 46, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $5,000; contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse.

James Guy Hankins, 59, Sulphur: Failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee (4 charges); failure to register as a sex offender (3 charges).

Germaric Rhashad Manuel, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Edwin Keith Rider, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy James Lafleur, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Lakia Javonte Berry Sr., 26, Jennings: Possession of stolen things under $5,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Marcal David Broussard, 56, Sulphur: Stalking.

Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.

