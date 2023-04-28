Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School is welcoming a new tradition tonight in the form of a Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was created to recognize alumni and past employees for their accomplishments in the community.

Alongside the inductees were Sam Houston students meeting academic accomplishments.

We got to speak with one of the inductees, Patrick Deaville, a past principal, vice principal, and music teacher.

“It’s wonderful to be remembered and to be included in this tremendous induction class of people who really have had such an impact on Sam Houston High School and the Moss Bluff. I personally just feel blessed that I was given the opportunity to be here,” Deaville said.

Of course, every inductee was remembered and represented for their good work over a lifetime.

