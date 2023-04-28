50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame

By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School is welcoming a new tradition tonight in the form of a Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was created to recognize alumni and past employees for their accomplishments in the community.

Alongside the inductees were Sam Houston students meeting academic accomplishments.

We got to speak with one of the inductees, Patrick Deaville, a past principal, vice principal, and music teacher.

“It’s wonderful to be remembered and to be included in this tremendous induction class of people who really have had such an impact on Sam Houston High School and the Moss Bluff. I personally just feel blessed that I was given the opportunity to be here,” Deaville said.

Of course, every inductee was remembered and represented for their good work over a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial

Latest News

OLQH puts on “The Music Man Jr.”
Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame
Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame
Principal provides update on trespasser on Pickering High School campus
Principal provides update on trespasser on Pickering High School campus
Forensic examiners say Tylee Ryan’s DNA was found on a pickaxe
Forensic examiners say Tylee Ryan’s DNA was found on a pickaxe