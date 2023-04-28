Rideshare drivers stage strike at airport first weekend of NOLA Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Visitors flying into New Orleans for the first weekend of Jazz Fest were held up at the airport due to a rideshare strike. Dozens of rideshare drivers decided to park their vehicles and protest over what they say are unfair pay practices.

It’s not the way many wanted to kick off Jazz Fest weekend.

“We have been waiting for… it was three minutes then it jumped to 24 so we will probably grab a taxi,” said, Harry Cohen, a visitor from Philadelphia.

Visitors from all over the world were held up at the rideshare pick-up point due to drivers who decided to make a statement.

Dozens of Uber and rideshare drivers parked their vehicles at the airport waiting lot to sound off.

“We have to start picking up people at the airport they’re not doing fair pay for us,” said, rideshare driver Oscar Sanchez.

Rideshare drivers then drove to City Hall in protest over pay practices, which they say reimburse them at a that is a fraction of what rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft collect.

While dozens of Uber and Lyft drivers were taking part in the work stoppage here at the holding lot, business was going on, though not quite as brisk as usual at the main terminal.

“We are here. I apologize to the passenger. They’re probably going to suffer, but let’s see what happens,” said another driver.

Lift put out a statement saying, “We care deeply about the concerns of our drivers. That’s why we introduced upfront pay in New Orleans last year. So drivers could have more ride and earnings information ahead of accepting a ride.”

The statement goes on to say, “It’s why we have expanded our cashback rewards program to help drivers save at the pump, and why we provide drivers a weekly pay summary that shows a breakdown of their earnings, and the total amount riders are paid.”

But drivers want more.

After parking their cars at the airport, many drivers then drove to City Hall to continue the protest.

“$13.81 from the airport inside the city to ride in a BMW 1381. We are tired,” said one driver.

They urge rideshare companies to increase their share of a split which they consider unfair.

While Lyft responded to our request for comment, we have not heard back from Uber

